India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Border Management Ties

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI) — In a strategic move to bolster India's border security, the Border Security Force (BSF) will receive specialized training in mountainous border management from Mongolia's General Authority for Border Protection (GABP). This announcement emerged following the 10th Director General level talks held in the national capital from February 2 to February 7.

The initiative aims to enhance the skills of BSF officers in managing high-altitude border challenges. Beyond theoretical knowledge, the training will incorporate a joint exercise to apply acquired skills in real-world conditions, focusing on tactical expertise, survival strategies, and innovative surveillance techniques. Notably, Mongolia's expertise in managing rugged borders makes it an invaluable partner in this venture.

A joint communique from the BSF highlighted the strategic importance of this collaboration. The discussions between Indian and Mongolian forces also addressed the potential for mutual cooperation in crime prevention, technological exchanges, and the sharing of best practices in border security management.

The cordial and productive talks led to agreements promising greater collaboration between the two nations. It was further decided that the next round of talks would take place in Mongolia in September 2025, marking a continued commitment to shared border security objectives.

The Indian delegation was led by BSF chief Daljit Singh Chawdhary, while Major General Lkhagvasuren KH, Head of GABP and Commander of Border Troops, headed the Mongolian side, reflecting a mutual dedication to reinforcing border defenses.

