India and Mongolia Forge Stronger Border Management Ties

In a bid to enhance India's border security, the BSF mid-level officers will soon undergo specialized training on mountainous border management from Mongolia's General Authority for Border Protection. This follows discussions to boost cooperation, including mutual crime prevention strategies and sharing technological solutions.

Updated: 07-02-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 18:22 IST
10th India-Mongolia DG Level Border Coordination meeting (Image: X@BSF_India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI) — In a strategic move to bolster India's border security, the Border Security Force (BSF) will receive specialized training in mountainous border management from Mongolia's General Authority for Border Protection (GABP). This announcement emerged following the 10th Director General level talks held in the national capital from February 2 to February 7.

The initiative aims to enhance the skills of BSF officers in managing high-altitude border challenges. Beyond theoretical knowledge, the training will incorporate a joint exercise to apply acquired skills in real-world conditions, focusing on tactical expertise, survival strategies, and innovative surveillance techniques. Notably, Mongolia's expertise in managing rugged borders makes it an invaluable partner in this venture.

A joint communique from the BSF highlighted the strategic importance of this collaboration. The discussions between Indian and Mongolian forces also addressed the potential for mutual cooperation in crime prevention, technological exchanges, and the sharing of best practices in border security management.

The cordial and productive talks led to agreements promising greater collaboration between the two nations. It was further decided that the next round of talks would take place in Mongolia in September 2025, marking a continued commitment to shared border security objectives.

The Indian delegation was led by BSF chief Daljit Singh Chawdhary, while Major General Lkhagvasuren KH, Head of GABP and Commander of Border Troops, headed the Mongolian side, reflecting a mutual dedication to reinforcing border defenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

