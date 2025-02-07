Modi and Macron to Co-Chair Pivotal AI Summit in France

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to co-chair a crucial Artificial Intelligence Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to France scheduled from February 10 to February 12. This was emphasized by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a recent press briefing, highlighting India's expectations that AI technologies are developed and implemented in a safe, humane, and trustworthy manner.

Modi and Macron will lead discussions at the AI Summit, underscoring the transformative impact of AI across various sectors including the economy, politics, society, and governance. According to Misri, the summit arrives at a significant and timely moment, given AI's current and future implications. Both leaders will focus on promoting responsible AI applications.

The diplomatic itinerary also includes Modi addressing the India-France CEOs forum after the summit, followed by a trip to Marseille. Modi's visit will feature a bilateral component, where key economic ties and projects will be discussed, plus an homage to Indian soldiers of World War I at a war cemetery.

In addition to the summit, Modi will visit the Cadarshe site, home to the international thermal nuclear experimental reactor project, in which India is a participating nation. This marks Modi's sixth official visit to France, reaffirming the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)