Kazakhstan Unveils New Visas to Attract Global Talent

Kazakhstan has introduced three new visa categories to draw skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and remote workers, establishing itself as a global talent hub. The Neo Nomad Visa, Digital Nomad Visa, and Visa for Permanent Residence offer flexible opportunities for career growth, business expansion, and remote work in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:54 IST
Representative Image (Image/ Embassy of Kazakhstan). Image Credit: ANI
Kazakhstan has announced the launch of three innovative visa categories aimed at attracting skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and remote workers, bolstering its status as a global hub for talent and innovation. The newly introduced Neo Nomad Visa, Digital Nomad Visa, and Permanent Residence Visa offer flexible and appealing opportunities for long-term engagement in Kazakhstan.

The Neo Nomad Visa, designed expressly for remote workers and digital entrepreneurs, provides a multiple-entry allowance valid for up to one year, with the possibility of extension. Despite some restrictions, including on work and religious activities, Kazakhstan's improving infrastructure and business-friendly environment make it an attractive prospect for those looking for a dynamic base in Central Asia.

For IT professionals wishing to settle more permanently, the Digital Nomad Visa offers a direct pathway to permanent residence. This visa, facilitated by the Visa and Migration Portal and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, supports Kazakhstan's growing technology sector by allowing professionals to integrate into the local workforce.

The Visa for Permanent Residence caters to professionals with skills in high-demand fields like medicine and education, offering a conduit to long-term settlement in Kazakhstan. With Kazakhstan's strategic location and robust economic policies, the country emerges as a prime destination for career advancement and quality living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

