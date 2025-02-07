Left Menu

Outcry Over Escalating Human Rights Violations in Balochistan

Paank condemns the alarming rise in enforced disappearances in Balochistan, pressing international attention on Pakistan's human rights abuses. Recent abductions of eight individuals, including students and locals, highlight ongoing state oppression. Human rights advocates urge global intervention to address the crisis and ensure justice for victims and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:31 IST
Outcry Over Escalating Human Rights Violations in Balochistan
Representative Image (Photo/X@paank_bnm). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a strong denunciation, Paank has highlighted the alarming surge of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, shedding light on a worrying trend of human rights violations by Pakistani officials.

Concern over state-sponsored repression has heightened following the abduction of eight individuals across different locations in the province between February 3 and February 5, 2025.

The list of the missing includes Mehmood, abducted from Essai, Panjgur, and Hafiz Ali Mir, a student seized in Quetta. In Gwadar, Abdullah Baloch was forcibly removed from Kulanch, with additional vanishings reported in Turbat's Kech district, marking a disturbing pattern of extrajudicial actions.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has condemned what it describes as the 'cold-blooded murder' of Baloch scholar Allah Dad Baloch by state-supported death squads, underlining the persistent and everyday nature of these human rights abuses.

The committee, expressing its outrage via social media platform X, noted that targeted assassinations and enforced disappearances continue unabated in Balochistan, denoting a grim pattern they refer to as the Baloch genocide.

Human rights supporters have stressed the urgent need for international intervention to halt these violations and ensure accountability for those responsible, aligning with calls from Paank and similar organizations for justice and relief for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025