Outcry Over Escalating Human Rights Violations in Balochistan

In a strong denunciation, Paank has highlighted the alarming surge of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, shedding light on a worrying trend of human rights violations by Pakistani officials.

Concern over state-sponsored repression has heightened following the abduction of eight individuals across different locations in the province between February 3 and February 5, 2025.

The list of the missing includes Mehmood, abducted from Essai, Panjgur, and Hafiz Ali Mir, a student seized in Quetta. In Gwadar, Abdullah Baloch was forcibly removed from Kulanch, with additional vanishings reported in Turbat's Kech district, marking a disturbing pattern of extrajudicial actions.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has condemned what it describes as the 'cold-blooded murder' of Baloch scholar Allah Dad Baloch by state-supported death squads, underlining the persistent and everyday nature of these human rights abuses.

The committee, expressing its outrage via social media platform X, noted that targeted assassinations and enforced disappearances continue unabated in Balochistan, denoting a grim pattern they refer to as the Baloch genocide.

Human rights supporters have stressed the urgent need for international intervention to halt these violations and ensure accountability for those responsible, aligning with calls from Paank and similar organizations for justice and relief for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)