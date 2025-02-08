Left Menu

Opposition Unites for Black Day: A Protest Against Alleged Electoral Fraud in Sindh

Various political groups in Sindh, including PTI, JI, and GDA, plan to protest on February 8, marking Black Day. They allege electoral fraud and demand accountability. Demonstrations aim to highlight dissatisfaction with the election process and government actions in the province, demanding transparency and fairness.

In a united front, opposition parties in Sindh are set to observe February 8 as Black Day, protesting alleged electoral fraud. Led by PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh, the Karachi rally will see members displaying Form 45 images, claiming their mandate was stolen, according to Express Tribune's report.

Allegations of assembly access through rigging have been raised, with various routes in Karachi witnessing the rally. Simultaneously, Jamaat-e-Islami's Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has also called for a Black Day protest against the alleged rigging of the 2024 elections, paralleling PTI's stance, as Express Tribune noted.

Moreover, the Grand Democratic Alliance announced intentions to mark the day with protests across Sindh, condemning rigged elections and various socio-economic issues. These demonstrations underscore a growing demand for transparency, targeting election integrity and government accountability in Sindh, Express Tribune reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

