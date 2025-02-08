Left Menu

US Senators Renew Push to Affirm Taiwan's Independence

US Representatives Tom Tiffany and Scott Perry reintroduce a resolution advocating for formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, challenging the long-standing 'One China' policy. The resolution, supported by 22 Republicans, seeks to recognize Taiwan's sovereignty, urging a shift in US diplomacy and support for Taiwan's inclusion in international organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:11 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Taiwan
  • Taiwan

US Representatives Tom Tiffany and Scott Perry have reignited efforts to reshape US-Taiwan relations by reintroducing a resolution that challenges the traditional 'One China' policy. This resolution notably calls for the United States to resume formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, a move that aligns with growing support among Republican lawmakers.

The resolution, which was first put forth in 2021, urges former President Donald Trump to abandon the outdated 'One China' policy and to acknowledge Taiwan as an independent nation with a democratically elected government. It also recommends appointing a US ambassador to Taiwan and accepting a Taiwanese ambassador in return.

In addition, the resolution encourages support for Taiwan's participation in the United Nations and other international entities, highlighting Taiwan's dedication to democratic principles and human rights. While acknowledging past presidential stances, it contends that current US policies do not adequately reflect Taiwan's sovereign status, thus necessitating change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

