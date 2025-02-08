Unveiling Nalanda: A World-Changing Legacy

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary, inaugurated the highly anticipated book 'Nalanda: How it Changed the World', penned by author-diplomat Abhay K, during the fifth edition of the Grand Trunk Road Initiatives in Patna. Abhay K expressed enthusiasm for his work being launched in his home state, which historically hosted numerous Buddhist monasteries.

Abhay K, a proud native of Nalanda, shared the joy and deep learning experience during his research for the book, which underscores Nalanda's influence in shaping contemporary society. He hopes readers will gain insightful knowledge from this work.

Celebrated historian William Dalrymple praised the book as a captivating introduction to Nalanda, India's ancient hub of wisdom. Dalrymple highlighted Abhay K's poetic and scholarly approach in detailing Nalanda's rich legacy. With numerous accolades and a rich literary career, Abhay K's work transcends boundaries, offering a radiant guide through history's golden pages.

