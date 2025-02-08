Left Menu

Unveiling Nalanda: A World-Changing Legacy

Renowned author-diplomat Abhay K launched his new book 'Nalanda: How it Changed the World' in Patna, emphasizing the historical significance of Nalanda and its lasting global influence. With endorsements from top historians and a celebrated literary career, Abhay K sheds light on Nalanda’s pivotal contributions to modern civilization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:35 IST
Bihar's Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary launches author-diplomat Abhay K's new book 'Nalanda:How it Changed the World' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary, inaugurated the highly anticipated book 'Nalanda: How it Changed the World', penned by author-diplomat Abhay K, during the fifth edition of the Grand Trunk Road Initiatives in Patna. Abhay K expressed enthusiasm for his work being launched in his home state, which historically hosted numerous Buddhist monasteries.

Abhay K, a proud native of Nalanda, shared the joy and deep learning experience during his research for the book, which underscores Nalanda's influence in shaping contemporary society. He hopes readers will gain insightful knowledge from this work.

Celebrated historian William Dalrymple praised the book as a captivating introduction to Nalanda, India's ancient hub of wisdom. Dalrymple highlighted Abhay K's poetic and scholarly approach in detailing Nalanda's rich legacy. With numerous accolades and a rich literary career, Abhay K's work transcends boundaries, offering a radiant guide through history's golden pages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

