Pakistani Opposition Challenges PECA Act 2025 in High Courts

In an escalating legal battle against the Pakistan Prevention of Electronic Crimes Amendment (PECA) Act 2025, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) alongside civil society and journalistic organizations, have petitioned the Lahore High Court. Opposition Leader of the Punjab Assembly, Ahmed Bachhar, and others, represented by lawyer Azhar Siddique, urge the judiciary to declare the amendment unconstitutional, citing a breach of Article 19-A of the Constitution, The Express Tribune reports.

The petition highlights the act's broad and ambiguous definition of "fake news," which could potentially be exploited for political gains. It further argues against the mandate requiring journalists to disclose their news sources, a stipulation seen as a direct violation of journalistic ethics. A call has been made for the court to halt any measures enacted under the PECA amendment until a full judicial review is conducted, according to The Express Tribune.

This legal challenge reflects a wider sentiment in Pakistan, as similar petitions surface in the Sindh and Islamabad High Courts. The Sindh High Court's division bench, led by Chief Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, has sought further arguments on a petition questioning sections 2R and 26A of the act, which criminalizes sharing "fake" information. The Islamabad High Court is also deliberating on a separate challenge led by the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ). Represented by Advocate Imran Shafique, the PFUJ describes the act as an assault on media freedom and a violation of constitutional rights, demanding its suspension and annulment, Geo News reports. The PECA Amendment Act's swift passage by the ruling coalition without sufficient consultation has sparked widespread criticism among opposition parties and the media.

