Lahore High Court Dismisses Rizwan's Petition Against Cybercrime Agency

The Lahore High Court has dismissed a petition by Pakistani cricketer Mohammed Rizwan against the nation's cybercrime authority, the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The star player argued the agency had neither jurisdiction nor clarity in its investigation, which allegedly concerned online betting in cricket, as reported by Cricinfo.

Despite the dismissal, it remains uncertain whether Rizwan will appeal the decision or comply with the NCCIA's demands to address their inquiries. This legal move followed a summons by the NCCIA, prompting Rizwan's court filing through his lawyers. Fellow cricketer Imam Ul Haq had already submitted his response to the agency earlier.

The petition elaborated that the NCCIA's move was baseless, as the International Cricket Council's Anti-Corruption Unit is responsible for investigating corruption in the sport. Rizwan's legal team asserted that the agency's actions were an overreach and an abuse of authority, lacking lawful grounds.