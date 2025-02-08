US Freezes Aid to South Africa Over Land Law Dispute

In a significant escalation of diplomatic tensions, US President Donald Trump has frozen aid to South Africa in response to a controversial land expropriation law. The law, which aims to address historic inequalities from apartheid, has been criticized by Trump for allowing the government to seize land from ethnic minority Afrikaners without compensation.

The Expropriation Act, approved by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, is part of policies seen by Trump as fostering inequality and promoting violence against certain landowners. Furthermore, Trump's executive order cited South Africa's 'aggressive' foreign policies, including its stance against Israel and closer ties with Iran, as contributing factors for the US response.

The order underlined the US's refusal to support rights violations and foreign policies that could threaten its national security and interests, while simultaneously promoting resettlement of Afrikaners facing discrimination. The dispute has intensified with Trump's administration criticizing South African governance and influencing diplomatic engagements, such as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's decision to skip the G20 talks in Johannesburg. Despite international pressure, Ramaphosa declared in a parliamentary address that South Africa remains resilient and united in the face of such challenges.

