Judge Halts Musk's Team from Accessing Treasury's Payment System

A federal judge has temporarily blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency from a key Treasury payment system to prevent potential data breaches. The order responds to a lawsuit challenging the team's access, citing risks to sensitive information and national financial security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge, citing a risk of 'irreparable harm,' has temporarily restricted Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency team from accessing a critical Treasury Department payment system, CNN reported. The judge's order, issued on Saturday, halts access to a sensitive payment system that distributes tax returns, Social Security benefits, and federal employees' salaries, CNN stated.

US District Judge Paul Engelmayer ordered the destruction of any downloaded information from the payment system by anyone given access to it since January 20. He cited risks of exposing sensitive information and increasing the system's vulnerability to hacking. A hearing is set for February 14.

Judge Engelmayer responded to a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James and 18 other state attorneys general against the Trump administration. They allege Musk's team, categorized as 'special government employees,' was unlawfully granted access to the Treasury system, previously limited to specific government employees.

The Trump administration's initiative, named the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aims to slash government costs but has controversially sought access to critical systems, igniting political debate and emergency legal proceedings. Concerns have arisen about DOGE potentially controlling payment distributions.

The lawsuit emphasized DOGE's actions as a 'unique security risk' to the states and residents. Covering over 250 federal agencies, the payment system is vital to the U.S. government's operations and millions of Americans' lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

