Colombian First Lady's Dubai Visit Sparks International Collaboration
First Lady of Colombia, Veronica Alcocer Garcia, visits the UAE’s Government Knowledge Exchange Office, engaging in discussions to enhance international partnerships and governmental advancements. Meetings with UAE officials underscore mutual interests in government knowledge exchange, community development, and sustainable initiatives, reflecting the strong bilateral ties between Colombia and the UAE.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
DUBAI, UAE – During her visit to Dubai, the First Lady of Colombia, Veronica Alcocer Garcia, was introduced to the initiatives of the UAE's Government Knowledge Exchange Office, underscoring ongoing international collaborations aimed at advancing government development, modernisation, and public administration efficiency.
Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, highlighted the UAE's commitment to broadening international partnerships, noting the visit's significance in enhancing bilateral ties with Colombia through shared development goals and strategic cooperation.
The Colombian First Lady engaged with top UAE officials to explore sustainable initiatives, focusing on improving life quality through international knowledge sharing. Her visit emphasizes the robust cooperative relations and shared commitment to humanitarian and community development goals between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
World Bank Report Highlights South Sudan’s Natural Resource Potential for Sustainable Development
WMO Marks International Day of Clean Energy, Advocating for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Development
SA Outlines Vision for G20 Presidency at WEF 2025, Focuses on Global Equity and Sustainable Development
A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development
Global Disparities in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals