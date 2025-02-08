Colombian First Lady's Dubai Visit Sparks International Collaboration

DUBAI, UAE – During her visit to Dubai, the First Lady of Colombia, Veronica Alcocer Garcia, was introduced to the initiatives of the UAE's Government Knowledge Exchange Office, underscoring ongoing international collaborations aimed at advancing government development, modernisation, and public administration efficiency.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, highlighted the UAE's commitment to broadening international partnerships, noting the visit's significance in enhancing bilateral ties with Colombia through shared development goals and strategic cooperation.

The Colombian First Lady engaged with top UAE officials to explore sustainable initiatives, focusing on improving life quality through international knowledge sharing. Her visit emphasizes the robust cooperative relations and shared commitment to humanitarian and community development goals between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)