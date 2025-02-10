US-India Defense Ties Take Flight at Aero India 2025

The United States is reinforcing its defense collaboration with India, as showcased at Aero India 2025. US Embassy Charge d'Affaires Jorgan K Andrews inaugurated the US Partnership Pavilion, emphasizing the strategic depth of the US-India relationship in defense and security sectors.

Highlighting a key discussion point between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, Andrews noted the progressive trend in bilateral defense trade. He emphasized the commitment of the US defense industry to partner with Indian sectors, ensuring the delivery of high-quality and technologically advanced defense equipment.

Notably, the US stood out as one of the largest exhibitors at the event, bringing in cutting-edge aerospace and defense technology. The event saw participation from significant personalities including Major General Ricky Mills and Brigadier General Patrick Teague, underscoring the importance of technology sharing and joint ventures in fortifying the Major Defence Partnership.

