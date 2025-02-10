Left Menu

US-India Defense Ties Take Flight at Aero India 2025

The US Embassy's Charge d'Affaires Jorgan K Andrews inaugurated the US Partnership Pavilion at Aero India 2025, emphasizing the strengthening defense cooperation between the US and India. Key US officials and leading defense companies showcased technological advances, highlighting the profound ties and commitment to expanding bilateral defense trade and partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:52 IST
US-India Defense Ties Take Flight at Aero India 2025
US Pavilion opens at Aero India 2025 (Image/ US Embassy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The United States is reinforcing its defense collaboration with India, as showcased at Aero India 2025. US Embassy Charge d'Affaires Jorgan K Andrews inaugurated the US Partnership Pavilion, emphasizing the strategic depth of the US-India relationship in defense and security sectors.

Highlighting a key discussion point between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, Andrews noted the progressive trend in bilateral defense trade. He emphasized the commitment of the US defense industry to partner with Indian sectors, ensuring the delivery of high-quality and technologically advanced defense equipment.

Notably, the US stood out as one of the largest exhibitors at the event, bringing in cutting-edge aerospace and defense technology. The event saw participation from significant personalities including Major General Ricky Mills and Brigadier General Patrick Teague, underscoring the importance of technology sharing and joint ventures in fortifying the Major Defence Partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025