A Taiwanese scholar has issued a warning about the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) strategies concerning Taiwan's outlying islands, Kinmen and Matsu, labeling them as test sites for its "united front" tactics. The strategies aim to create an appearance of "one country, two systems," with reports from the Taipei Times highlighting that the Mainland Affairs Council accuses the CCP of using Kinmen as a model for progressive integration toward unification with Taiwan.

Among the key tactics being utilized is the offer for Taiwanese nationals to apply for Chinese ID cards in China's Fujian Province, without surrendering their Taiwan passports or IDs. This dual identity strategy serves to ease the shift towards closer ties with China. Additionally, Beijing's proposal for a "Kinmen-Xiamen Common Living Circle," which would establish a shared transit system between Xiamen and Kinmen County, includes plans for a bridge connecting Kinmen to Xiamen's Xiangan International Airport, furthering integration efforts, as shared by the Taipei Times.

However, Soong Kuo-cheng of National Chengchi University warns that despite strategic alliances and economic incentives put forth by China, the fundamental divide between China's authoritarian regime and Taiwan's democratic system persists. He noted that internal discord could accelerate unification if pro-Beijing elements impact Taiwan's legislature, with the CCP aiming to destabilize Taiwan by fostering political and social differences, according to the Taipei Times.

Alongside legislative maneuvers, Beijing is leveraging economic benefits to win over Kinmen. The CCP has enhanced the local economy by promoting Chinese tourism and improving water resources in Kinmen to address supply issues. The Taipei Times reports that by showcasing Kinmen as a successful example, China hopes to extend the "one country, two systems" model to the broader Taiwanese context.

