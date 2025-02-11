The United States Senate voted along party lines on Monday, moving forward with Tulsi Gabbard's nomination for the position of Director of National Intelligence, Politico reported. Supported by 52 Senate Republicans, Gabbard is on track to become the nation's top intelligence official, facing opposition from 46 Democrats while two senators were absent.

Conducted under a procedural rule known as cloture, the vote allows up to 30 hours of debate before a final decision. Previously, Gabbard secured approval from the Senate Intelligence Committee via a party-line vote, following heated confirmation hearings in late January.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune emphasized the need for the intelligence community to refocus on core duties, stating, "The intelligence community needs to refocus on its core mission, collecting intelligence and providing unbiased analysis of that information." The final vote is scheduled for midnight Tuesday unless expedited. Senate business will then proceed with a procedural vote on Robert F Kennedy Jr.'s nomination for Health and Human Services Secretary, following the confirmation of Gabbard.

Nominated by President Donald Trump, Gabbard is a former Army Reserve lieutenant colonel and Democratic congresswoman who switched to the Republican Party last year. Her views have at times aligned with Kremlin perspectives on key international issues, raising concern among some intelligence officials.

