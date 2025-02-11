US Vows to Tackle ISIS: Shea Highlights Global Counterterrorism Efforts

US Ambassador Dorothy Shea, Charge d 'Affaires ad interim, reiterated on Monday the Trump administration's unwavering commitment to a global fight against ISIS and other terrorist organizations. Emphasizing a growing threat in Afghanistan and Pakistan, Shea underscored recent US actions, such as precision airstrikes on ISIS in Somalia, demonstrating readiness to eliminate terrorist threats.

Addressing the critical menace of ISIS in Africa, particularly the Sahel region, Shea highlighted these comments during a UN Security Council briefing on international peace threats. 'Countering ISIS and other global terrorist groups is a paramount priority for the Trump Administration,' Shea declared, citing President Trump's decisive measures, like recent airstrikes in Somalia on February 1st, executed with the Somali government's cooperation.

Shea warned of the significant global threat posed by ISIS affiliates in Central Asia, notably ISIS-Khorasan, and expressed concern about their operational and recruitment capabilities, especially in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Emphasizing the escalating threat in the Sahel, Shea noted ISIS's increased attack frequency and lethality, making Africa a global terrorism focal point. Discussing Syria, Shea reiterated the US goal of regional stability and security, urging the elimination of terrorism and chemical weapons.

