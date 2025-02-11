Left Menu

Modi and Vance Join AI Dialogue in Paris: Stronger Ties Ahead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance engaged in discussions on AI's future at a meeting in Paris. Hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, the AI Summit represents a growing partnership between India and France. Modi is set to visit Washington next, eyeing stronger global ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance recently engaged in a brief yet meaningful informal conversation at a dinner for world leaders attending the AI Summit in Paris. The interaction took place as they were seated next to each other, carefully listening to French President Emmanuel Macron discuss the future impacts of Artificial Intelligence. PM Modi is scheduled to proceed to Washington after concluding his two-day visit to France, demonstrating a continuous effort to bolster ties with global partners.

Macron warmly welcomed the visiting leaders on his social media platform, X, exclaiming, "Welcome to Paris, my friend @NarendraModi! Nice to meet you dear @VP Vance! Welcome to all our partners for the AI Action Summit. Let's get to work!" The official PMO X account reciprocated the gesture by sharing photographs of Modi with Macron and Vance, showcasing the camaraderie and collaborative spirit at the ongoing summit.

Echoing the sentiments of unity, both Modi and Vance attended a ceremonial dinner at Elysee Palace, reflecting growing diplomatic ties between the countries. Macron personally greeted Modi upon his arrival, capturing a candid exchange before initiating pivotal discussions. This engagement underscores India's strong relationship with France, emphasizing key issues such as AI advancement on the global agenda.

During the summit, which he co-chaired with Macron, PM Modi highlighted AI's transformative potential across various sectors, underlining its capability to expedite the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals by enhancing health, agriculture, and education. He called for unified global collaboration to leverage resources and talent, promoting open-source development for improved transparency and trust.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to President Macron for co-hosting the summit and emphasized the rapid pace at which AI is evolving worldwide. Modi's upcoming visit to the US, at President Donald Trump's invitation, aims to further solidify India's international partnerships, emphasizing collaboration in technology, defense, and economic domains.

