Balochistan Rallies Demand Justice Amid Enforced Disappearances

Protests erupted across Balochistan condemning enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee spearheaded the rallies, calling for human rights intervention. Demonstrators accused Pakistani authorities of targeting Baloch activists, urging global attention and accountability.

Protesters took to the streets of Balochistan, demanding an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Various cities witnessed rallies organized by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), highlighting the plight of the Baloch people. Businesses in Mastung and Kalat closed in support of the movement, reported The Balochistan Post.

The protestors called upon international human rights organizations and the UN to hold Pakistani authorities responsible. In Quetta, relatives of missing persons, led by the BYC, marched with pictures of their loved ones, chanting slogans against enforced disappearances. Demonstrators alleged the Pakistani government was silencing Baloch intellectuals and youth through targeted attacks and detentions.

In reaction to recent assassinations, including those of Zakriya Baloch and Allah Dad Baloch, a protest camp was set up in Turbat. Marches took place in cities like Noshki, where protesters condemned recent kidnappings and killings. Accusations were leveled against security forces for allegedly cracking down on political opposition.

