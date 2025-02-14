Left Menu

Baloch Committee Condemns State-Sponsored Violence Amid Rising Tensions

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) condemns attacks by state-sponsored militias following the death of Hathiam Ali in Balochistan. BYC protests the violence and highlights ongoing suffering in the region, including robbery, kidnapping, and killings. The group urges recognition of the human rights crisis exacerbated by economic neglect and political repression.

Updated: 14-02-2025 21:09 IST
Baloch Committee Condemns State-Sponsored Violence Amid Rising Tensions
Representative Image (Photo/ @BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a major human rights organization in Balochistan, has issued a strongly worded condemnation of recent violence attributed to state-sponsored militias. A recent incident resulted in the death of a local resident, Hathiam Ali, after he was shot and succumbed to his injuries due to inadequate medical care.

In a social media post, the BYC detailed the tragic event in the Abbduhi border area, linking the attack to state-aligned militias. The group highlighted that despite being taken to a nearby hospital, Ali did not survive due to excessive bleeding and lack of medical resources. Authorities have reportedly refused to file charges against those responsible.

The BYC, in protest, has underscored the increasing reports of severe human rights violations in the area, such as robbery and abductions by these militias. They call for greater attention to the region's suffering, pointing to an overarching pattern of repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings that have plagued Balochistan for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

