Left Menu

Global Unity Urged Against Terror Financing at NMFT Conference

Union Minister Nityanand Rai led the Indian Delegation at the fourth NMFT Conference in Germany, emphasizing the complex nature of cross-border terror financing. He called for global unity and proposed setting up a permanent NMFT Secretariat in India to bolster international cooperation in countering terrorism funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:42 IST
Global Unity Urged Against Terror Financing at NMFT Conference
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, led the Indian Delegation at the fourth No Money for Terror (NMFT) Conference, underscoring urgent matters in counter-terrorism financing. The conference, held on February 13, focused on multilateral cooperation, financing methods, financial inclusion, and the nexus between terrorist funding and organized crime.

Rai highlighted the cross-border complexities of terror financing, exacerbated by digital technologies that obscure asset flows. He appealed for unified global action, asserting that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is committed to battling terrorism alongside the international community.

Grateful to the German Government for hosting, Rai reiterated the necessity for continuous discourse, suggesting a permanent NMFT Secretariat in India. This idea, previously introduced at the NMFT 2022 Conference in New Delhi, aims to maintain global momentum against terrorism financing. Additionally, Rai conducted bilateral discussions with delegates from Singapore and Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025