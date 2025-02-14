Global Unity Urged Against Terror Financing at NMFT Conference

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, led the Indian Delegation at the fourth No Money for Terror (NMFT) Conference, underscoring urgent matters in counter-terrorism financing. The conference, held on February 13, focused on multilateral cooperation, financing methods, financial inclusion, and the nexus between terrorist funding and organized crime.

Rai highlighted the cross-border complexities of terror financing, exacerbated by digital technologies that obscure asset flows. He appealed for unified global action, asserting that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is committed to battling terrorism alongside the international community.

Grateful to the German Government for hosting, Rai reiterated the necessity for continuous discourse, suggesting a permanent NMFT Secretariat in India. This idea, previously introduced at the NMFT 2022 Conference in New Delhi, aims to maintain global momentum against terrorism financing. Additionally, Rai conducted bilateral discussions with delegates from Singapore and Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)