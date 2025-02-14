US-India Strengthen Defense Ties with Major Deals and Future F-35 Sales

In a landmark development, the United States has agreed to sell advanced defense equipment to India, marking a new chapter in Indo-US defense relations. Taranjit Singh Sandhu, former Indian Ambassador to the US and BJP leader, revealed that a decade-long framework for major defense partnership between the two countries will be signed this year.

Amid ongoing talks about India's potential acquisition of F-35 stealth aircraft, Sandhu highlighted in a recent statement that the deal represents innovative approaches to meeting India's top defense needs. This aligns with the agenda Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed with the US, emphasizing the necessity of procuring cutting-edge equipment.

Donald Trump, addressing the joint press conference with Modi, emphasized escalating military sales to India by billions, underscoring plans to equip India with F-35 fighters. This comes alongside potential revisions of ITAR regulations, eliminating existing barriers in defense trade. The F-35 demo at Aero India further propels this strategic defense collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)