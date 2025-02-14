Left Menu

Brazil-India Dialogue: Strengthening Ties Through Agricultural Synergy

Governor Ronaldo Caiado of Goias met with India's Minister of State for Agriculture to discuss enhancing bilateral trade and cooperation in agriculture. The meeting aimed at exploring collaboration in sugarcane, ethanol, and digital agriculture, enriching the agricultural landscape in both countries through mutual knowledge exchange and technological innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:07 IST
Meeting between Indian and Brazilian officials (Photo/Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move to bolster international relations, Governor Ronaldo Caiado of Goias, Brazil, held talks with Bhagirath Choudhary, India's Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, at Krishi Bhawan on Friday. The dialogue aimed to enhance the multifaceted relationship between India and Brazil, focusing on bilateral trade and cooperation in agriculture-related sectors such as sugarcane, ethanol, and digital innovations.

The discussions underscored the considerable potential for collaborative efforts between the two regions, which share a rich agricultural heritage and favorable farming conditions. Governor Caiado emphasized the mutual benefits derived from these similarities, advocating for increased knowledge and technology exchanges as well as capacity-building initiatives to foster agricultural advancements.

Key representatives from both nations were present at the meeting, including high-ranking officials from Goias and India's Ministry of Agriculture. The Indian delegation highlighted various government initiatives like crop insurance and digital public infrastructure in agriculture, showcasing the breadth of opportunities for future cooperation, as per the Ministry's official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

