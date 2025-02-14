Left Menu

IDEX and NAVDEX 2025: UAE Gears Up for the World's Largest Defence Expo

The Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, alongside the International Defence Conference, met to finalize preparations for the upcoming event. Set to be the largest ever, the exhibition will showcase advanced innovations, strategic partnerships, and new technologies from February 17-21, 2025, at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:42 IST
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025: UAE Gears Up for the World's Largest Defence Expo
Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX, NAVDEX 2025, International Defence Conference reviews final preparations ahead of global event (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Supreme Organising Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, along with the International Defence Conference, held a crucial coordination meeting to finalize preparations for what promises to be the largest edition in the event's history. Organized by ADNEC Group in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, this landmark event will take place from February 17 to 21, 2025, at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi.

Chaired by Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, the session included key figures such as Staff Major General Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri. Leaders from both public and private sectors participated, signaling robust national support. Al Mazrouei expressed optimism about forging international partnerships and highlighted ADNEC Group's pivotal role in the event's success, underscoring the UAE's growing influence on the global stage.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri confirmed that all technical and logistical arrangements are complete for the global exhibitors and delegations. With a focus on cutting-edge exhibition spaces and technology, ADNEC aims to reinforce the UAE's reputation as a premier hub for defence and advanced technology. This meeting also discussed the introduction of the CBRNE Hub, set to focus on countering chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025