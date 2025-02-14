IDEX and NAVDEX 2025: UAE Gears Up for the World's Largest Defence Expo

The Supreme Organising Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, along with the International Defence Conference, held a crucial coordination meeting to finalize preparations for what promises to be the largest edition in the event's history. Organized by ADNEC Group in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, this landmark event will take place from February 17 to 21, 2025, at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi.

Chaired by Staff Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, the session included key figures such as Staff Major General Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri and Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri. Leaders from both public and private sectors participated, signaling robust national support. Al Mazrouei expressed optimism about forging international partnerships and highlighted ADNEC Group's pivotal role in the event's success, underscoring the UAE's growing influence on the global stage.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri confirmed that all technical and logistical arrangements are complete for the global exhibitors and delegations. With a focus on cutting-edge exhibition spaces and technology, ADNEC aims to reinforce the UAE's reputation as a premier hub for defence and advanced technology. This meeting also discussed the introduction of the CBRNE Hub, set to focus on countering chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive threats.

