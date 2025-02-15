UAE Schools and Nursery Show: A Gateway to Innovative Learning

Left Menu

The UAE Schools and Nursery Show at Expo Centre Sharjah showcases top education players. Over 50 exhibitors feature latest methodologies, enrolment services, and AI-powered solutions. Inaugurated by key officials, this event highlights advancing educational systems and offers exclusive tuition discounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:19 IST
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The UAE Schools and Nursery Show kicked off at Expo Centre Sharjah, promising an immersive look into modern educational practices. Running until February 16, the event features more than 50 exhibitors, including major educational institutions and private learning centers.

Inaugurated by key figures such as Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the show aims to bridge the gap between parents and educational opportunities. The exhibition provides insights into innovative methodologies, offering a glimpse of what top schools and centers have to offer.

Attendees can learn about cutting-edge solutions like AI-powered learning robots and smart transportation systems designed for efficient student mobility. Exclusive workshops delve into integrating e-learning tools into educational curricula, ensuring that the show remains a cornerstone for those interested in the UAE's educational advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

