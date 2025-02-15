UAE Schools and Nursery Show: A Gateway to Innovative Learning

The UAE Schools and Nursery Show kicked off at Expo Centre Sharjah, promising an immersive look into modern educational practices. Running until February 16, the event features more than 50 exhibitors, including major educational institutions and private learning centers.

Inaugurated by key figures such as Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the show aims to bridge the gap between parents and educational opportunities. The exhibition provides insights into innovative methodologies, offering a glimpse of what top schools and centers have to offer.

Attendees can learn about cutting-edge solutions like AI-powered learning robots and smart transportation systems designed for efficient student mobility. Exclusive workshops delve into integrating e-learning tools into educational curricula, ensuring that the show remains a cornerstone for those interested in the UAE's educational advancements.

