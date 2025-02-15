Global Defence Leaders Unite in Abu Dhabi: A Vision for Innovation and Security

Under the esteemed patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the International Defence Conference 2025 is set to begin at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. This pivotal event coincides with the renowned International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), gathering global defence leaders to address crucial challenges and opportunities within the sector. The conference underscores the UAE's commitment to fostering international dialogue, cooperation, and innovation in the evolving global defence context.

Organised by the ADNEC Group alongside the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council, this year's conference embraces the theme 'Defence Reimagined: Innovation, Integration and Resilience.' It is expected to draw in over 1,800 experts and specialists. Key sessions will explore subjects like mitigating threats to critical supply chains, countering disinformation in modern conflict, and addressing emerging threats in space. Distinguished speakers, including global leaders and senior defence officials, will contribute to these critical conversations.

Having established itself as a premier forum for defence and security dialogue, the conference has been instrumental in strengthening international cooperation and showcasing groundbreaking innovations. This year's edition will adopt a hybrid model, offering virtual participation, thus broadening its global reach. The anticipated outcomes include impactful strategies and recommendations that will shape future defence programmes.

(With inputs from agencies.)