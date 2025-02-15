Left Menu

Global Defence Leaders Unite in Abu Dhabi: A Vision for Innovation and Security

The International Defence Conference 2025, under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's patronage, will unite global leaders in Abu Dhabi. The event, themed 'Defence Reimagined,' focuses on global defence challenges. Featuring prominent speakers, it promises strategic insights and enhanced global cooperation in the defence sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:34 IST
Global Defence Leaders Unite in Abu Dhabi: A Vision for Innovation and Security
Representative Image (Photo/ WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Under the esteemed patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the International Defence Conference 2025 is set to begin at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. This pivotal event coincides with the renowned International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), gathering global defence leaders to address crucial challenges and opportunities within the sector. The conference underscores the UAE's commitment to fostering international dialogue, cooperation, and innovation in the evolving global defence context.

Organised by the ADNEC Group alongside the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council, this year's conference embraces the theme 'Defence Reimagined: Innovation, Integration and Resilience.' It is expected to draw in over 1,800 experts and specialists. Key sessions will explore subjects like mitigating threats to critical supply chains, countering disinformation in modern conflict, and addressing emerging threats in space. Distinguished speakers, including global leaders and senior defence officials, will contribute to these critical conversations.

Having established itself as a premier forum for defence and security dialogue, the conference has been instrumental in strengthening international cooperation and showcasing groundbreaking innovations. This year's edition will adopt a hybrid model, offering virtual participation, thus broadening its global reach. The anticipated outcomes include impactful strategies and recommendations that will shape future defence programmes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025