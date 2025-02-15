Hamas Steps Back from Gaza Governance Amid Ceasefire Developments
Hamas has confirmed its decision not to participate in governing the Gaza Strip in the upcoming phase, adhering to the established ceasefire agreement. Egypt is actively working to form a temporary committee to manage relief and reconstruction efforts in the region.
- Country:
- Eqypt
In a significant development in the Gaza Strip, Hamas has officially stated it will not partake in governance activities during the upcoming phase. The group has affirmed its adherence to the ceasefire agreement, which is structured in three stages, according to a source involved in the negotiations.
As reported by Al-Qahera News and confirmed by the Middle East News Agency (MENA), extensive efforts by Egyptian authorities are underway to establish a temporary committee responsible for overseeing relief and reconstruction projects in the Gaza Strip.
This committee is expected to play a crucial role in stabilizing the region and ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches the areas most affected by recent conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arab Leaders Unite in Cairo for Middle East Peace Dialogue
Netanyahu's Strategic U.S. Visit: Redrawing Middle East Maps
Netanyahu's U.S. Visit: Redrawing Politics in the Middle East
Middle East Nations Unite Against Islamic State Resurgence
Diplomatic Talks: Key Meeting Between U.S. and Qatar Amid Middle East Tensions