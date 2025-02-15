Left Menu

Hamas Steps Back from Gaza Governance Amid Ceasefire Developments

Hamas has confirmed its decision not to participate in governing the Gaza Strip in the upcoming phase, adhering to the established ceasefire agreement. Egypt is actively working to form a temporary committee to manage relief and reconstruction efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:40 IST
Hamas Steps Back from Gaza Governance Amid Ceasefire Developments
Representative Image (Photo/ WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Eqypt

In a significant development in the Gaza Strip, Hamas has officially stated it will not partake in governance activities during the upcoming phase. The group has affirmed its adherence to the ceasefire agreement, which is structured in three stages, according to a source involved in the negotiations.

As reported by Al-Qahera News and confirmed by the Middle East News Agency (MENA), extensive efforts by Egyptian authorities are underway to establish a temporary committee responsible for overseeing relief and reconstruction projects in the Gaza Strip.

This committee is expected to play a crucial role in stabilizing the region and ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches the areas most affected by recent conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025