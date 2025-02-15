Hamas Steps Back from Gaza Governance Amid Ceasefire Developments

In a significant development in the Gaza Strip, Hamas has officially stated it will not partake in governance activities during the upcoming phase. The group has affirmed its adherence to the ceasefire agreement, which is structured in three stages, according to a source involved in the negotiations.

As reported by Al-Qahera News and confirmed by the Middle East News Agency (MENA), extensive efforts by Egyptian authorities are underway to establish a temporary committee responsible for overseeing relief and reconstruction projects in the Gaza Strip.

This committee is expected to play a crucial role in stabilizing the region and ensuring that humanitarian aid reaches the areas most affected by recent conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)