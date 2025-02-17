Left Menu

Sky's the Limit: India Embraces Fifth-Generation Fighter Jets and Advanced Defence Systems

Former Indian Air Force Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari discusses India's fighter jet deals with the U.S. and the emphasis on developing a robust multi-layered air defense system. He highlights the significance of fifth-generation fighters and autonomous systems like drones in modern combat, stressing the importance of self-reliance and resilient infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:45 IST
Sky's the Limit: India Embraces Fifth-Generation Fighter Jets and Advanced Defence Systems
Former Indian Air Force Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Former Indian Air Force Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari has shed light on the ongoing India-U.S. fighter jet deal, underlining the critical need for a resilient, multi-layered air defense system. Speaking about the potential acquisition of the F-35 stealth aircraft, Chaudhari emphasized the advantages fifth-generation fighters bring, over the specific choice of aircraft. He further stressed the importance of the indigenous AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) program, advocating for technological advancements that bolster self-reliance and enhance domestic capabilities.

During a landmark visit to the U.S. by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced an increase in defense sales to India, which amounts to billions of dollars. This move is part of a wider strategy to supply India with the sophisticated F-35 stealth fighters, marking a new chapter in defense collaboration between the two nations. Trump commented on the strategic partnership, affirming that escalating military sales will begin immediately, marking a powerful bilateral thrust in defense cooperation.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, regarded as the most widely deployed fifth-generation fighter jet globally, was showcased at the Aero India 2025 exhibition held in Bengaluru. This was Asia's largest aerospace and defense showcase, highlighting emerging technologies. Chaudhari touched upon the burgeoning role of autonomous systems, notably drones, in contemporary warfare. He pointed to the future of air combat being a synergy of manned aircraft and advanced systems, stressing the critical need for developing air defenses capable of tackling drones of varying speeds to ensure national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025