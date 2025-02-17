IDEX and NAVDEX 2025: Showcasing Global Defense Innovations in Abu Dhabi

The International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025 have officially opened in Abu Dhabi under the auspices of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Held at the ADNEC Centre, the exhibitions are strategically organized by the ADNEC Group alongside the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council, running until February 21.

This year's event, the 17th edition of IDEX and the 8th of NAVDEX, sees a substantial increase in participation. With 1,565 companies representing 65 countries, the exhibitions have expanded by 16% from their last iteration. The total exhibition area has grown by 10% to 181,501 square metres, accommodating notable additions such as 731 new companies and a new exhibition hall, Hall 14, opposite the grandstand.

Key updates include the introduction of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) platform, featuring 38 companies from 13 countries, highlighting the exhibitions' role in addressing pressing global threats. IDEX and NAVDEX continue to bolster the presence and competitiveness of UAE-based defence companies on the global stage, with 156 start-ups also partaking in the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)