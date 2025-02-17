Left Menu

Ajman Tourism Embarks on Strategic UK Promotional Tour

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development has launched a promotional tour in the UK to boost the emirate's image as a leading tourist destination. The tour aims to forge strategic partnerships, highlight Ajman's unique attractions, and increase British tourist arrivals, vital for the emirate's tourism growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:26 IST
Ajman Tourism Embarks on Strategic UK Promotional Tour
'Ajman Tourism' launches promotional tour in UK (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development kicked off a strategic promotional tour across the United Kingdom to enhance the emirate's stature as a premier tourist hub. The initiative, which will run until February 21, seeks to highlight Ajman's distinctive attractions and comprehensive tourism offerings to pivotal UK cities.

With stops in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Reading, and London, the tour aims to strengthen ties with UK tourism representatives and explore collaborative ventures. The delegation will meet local partners to discuss potential partnerships and showcase Ajman's tourism plans, aiming to attract an increased number of UK tourists.

Director-General Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi emphasized the importance of this tour in raising awareness of Ajman's appeal and exploring new strategic collaborations. Ajman has witnessed a notable growth in UK tourist arrivals, underscoring its appeal as a travel destination enriched with natural landscapes and luxurious accommodations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025