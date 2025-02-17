Ajman Tourism Embarks on Strategic UK Promotional Tour

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development kicked off a strategic promotional tour across the United Kingdom to enhance the emirate's stature as a premier tourist hub. The initiative, which will run until February 21, seeks to highlight Ajman's distinctive attractions and comprehensive tourism offerings to pivotal UK cities.

With stops in Edinburgh, Newcastle, Reading, and London, the tour aims to strengthen ties with UK tourism representatives and explore collaborative ventures. The delegation will meet local partners to discuss potential partnerships and showcase Ajman's tourism plans, aiming to attract an increased number of UK tourists.

Director-General Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi emphasized the importance of this tour in raising awareness of Ajman's appeal and exploring new strategic collaborations. Ajman has witnessed a notable growth in UK tourist arrivals, underscoring its appeal as a travel destination enriched with natural landscapes and luxurious accommodations.

(With inputs from agencies.)