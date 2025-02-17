Left Menu

Qatar Amir's Landmark Visit to Strengthen Indo-Qatar Ties

Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, is on a pivotal two-day visit to India, marked by discussions with Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Modi. The visit aims to enhance bilateral relations across trade, technology, and more, underscoring the historical ties and mutual respect between the nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 20:41 IST
Qatar Amir's Landmark Visit to Strengthen Indo-Qatar Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani (Image: X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary display of diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally welcomed Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The cordial interaction was highlighted by a warm embrace between the leaders.

The Amir's state visit spans two days, with an entourage of ministers, high-ranking officials, and business leaders, marking his first visit since March 2015. A grand ceremonial reception awaits him at Rashtrapati Bhawan on February 18.

During his stay, the Amir is slated to engage in high-level talks with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, encompassing a wide array of topics vital to the bilateral relationship between India and Qatar.

India and Qatar enjoy longstanding ties characterized by friendship and collaboration in various sectors. Recent years have seen enhanced cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, and cultural exchanges.

The Indian diaspora in Qatar, forming the largest expatriate community, is recognized for its integral role in the country's development. The Amir's visit is expected to further invigorate the multifaceted partnership between India and Qatar, according to official statements. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025