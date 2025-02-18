US-Taiwan Update Sparks Chinese Outrage
The US State Department's updated Taiwan fact sheet, omitting opposition to Taiwan independence, has angered China. Beijing claims it signals a significant policy regression by the Trump administration. The change, seen as validating Taiwan's stance, prompted China to demand a correction to avoid damaging bilateral ties.
The recent update to the US State Department's online fact sheet regarding its relationship with Taiwan has sparked fierce criticism from China, which accuses the Trump administration of a significant policy regression, according to CNN.
The update involved the removal of a line stating that the US does not support Taiwan independence, a move celebrated by Taipei but condemned by Beijing. This marks one of the strongest rebukes from China since Donald Trump took office.
China's Foreign Ministry has urged the US to rectify this 'error' immediately or risk severe repercussions to China-US relations, with a spokesperson labeling the move as misguided policy.
