Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and Qatar Forge New Pathways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, in New Delhi for delegation-level talks. The discussion aimed to bolster India-Qatar relations across multiple sectors. The Qatari Amir received a ceremonial welcome, emphasizing strong bilateral ties and the significant contributions of the Indian community in Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 13:19 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and Qatar Forge New Pathways
PM Modi meeting Amir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, convened at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday for high-level delegation talks. The leaders exchanged pleasantries and engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

The Indian delegation, led by Modi, included key figures such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Qatari side was represented by Amir Al Thani, who earlier received an official ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by President Droupadi Murmu.

Amir Al Thani's visit marks a strategic step in enhancing India-Qatar cooperation across various sectors. His stay promises to deepen the ties, supported by a large Indian expatriate community recognized for its contributions to Qatar's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025