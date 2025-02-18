Strengthening Ties: India and Qatar Forge New Pathways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, convened at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday for high-level delegation talks. The leaders exchanged pleasantries and engaged in discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

The Indian delegation, led by Modi, included key figures such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Qatari side was represented by Amir Al Thani, who earlier received an official ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by President Droupadi Murmu.

Amir Al Thani's visit marks a strategic step in enhancing India-Qatar cooperation across various sectors. His stay promises to deepen the ties, supported by a large Indian expatriate community recognized for its contributions to Qatar's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)