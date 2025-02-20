Left Menu

Foreign Powers Fueling Sectarian Conflict in Kurram, Claims KP Chief Minister

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur claims foreign elements are intensifying the conflict in Kurram by supplying weapons and explosives. The provincial government has allocated PKR 2 billion for security measures, including CCTV installations and security pickets. Despite efforts, violent clashes continue, affecting the region's stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 10:30 IST
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (Photo Credit: X @AliAminKhanPTI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amid escalating tensions in Kurram tribal district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has asserted that the conflict is being exacerbated by foreign entities rather than being a mere land dispute. According to reports from Dawn, Gandapur claims that external forces are providing weapons and explosives to stoke sectarian unrest.

Addressing the media in Peshawar, the Chief Minister emphasized that these clashes are not only local disagreements but are being fueled by foreign intervention intent on extending the turmoil beyond Kurram. To combat this, the government has taken proactive steps, sanctioning PKR 2 billion for the installation of CCTV cameras and establishment of security pickets along strategic routes.

Furthermore, head money has been set for those involved in the violence, with Gandapur assuring the public of strict measures against offenders. Despite a ceasefire crafted through negotiations led by elders, subsequent attacks highlight ongoing instability, prompting further government-led operations to dismantle militant infrastructure and restore order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

