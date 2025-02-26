Sharjah Council Advances Health and Police Reforms with Strategic Recommendations

The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has approved a set of strategic recommendations aimed at strengthening healthcare policies in the region, emphasizing the need for comprehensive health coverage and advanced medical insurance services. The Council also addressed concerns about delays in police agent promotions, directing questions to the Sharjah Police.

One major focus was the expedited issuance of the Sharjah Health Authority's organizational structure to improve performance and autonomy. Recommendations included greater flexibility in hiring specialized medical professionals, particularly for UAE nationals, and developing infrastructure to attract investment and solidify Sharjah's status as a medical hub. Expanding health insurance was also prioritized.

Additionally, there was a call to collaborate with Emirates Health Services to establish new hospitals and medical facilities, catering to the emirate's increasing population. There was a strong emphasis on stringent regulation of the private healthcare sector to ensure services meet global standards. The discussions took place under the leadership of Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman.

Sharjah Police Commander-in-Chief, Major General Abdullah Mubarak Bin Amer, addressed delays in promotions, reiterating the Police's commitment to transparency and fairness in career progression. Highlighting significant structural changes, he assured compliance with directives from Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, ensuring an equitable system for promotions.

Bin Amer disclosed proactive measures in response to challenges facing the police academy accommodations and detailed efforts to ensure that police personnel evaluations align with career advancement goals. He affirmed the role of Sharjah Police in maintaining public safety, aligned with governance principles.

The session closed with the announcement of the next meeting scheduled for March 13th, set to discuss the Sharjah Economic Development Department's policies, indicating an ongoing commitment to improving public service sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)