IMF Challenges Pakistan's EV Tax Exemption Amid Climate Talks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has turned down Pakistan's request for sales tax exemptions on electric vehicles, insisting on adherence to standard tax policies, according to The Express Tribune.

The proposed tax concessions aimed at facilitating EV adoption have been challenged by the IMF, citing potential inconsistencies with prevailing policy frameworks. As per reports, the Ministry of Industries and Production had advocated for these tax breaks to bolster the EV sector.

However, the IMF remains firm, urging that sales tax on EV components should not be lifted. With ongoing talks on climate financing, the dialogue has entered its third phase, addressing various issues, including EV charging infrastructure and tariff regulations.

A technical team from the IMF arrived in Islamabad to engage in climate finance discussions, aiming to review strategic measures such as green budgeting and carbon tax initiatives proposed for future budgets. These talks, aligning Pakistan's financial strategies with international climate commitments, are set to continue until February 28.

