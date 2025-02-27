Uyghur Repatriation Sparks International Human Rights Uproar
The World Uyghur Congress condemned Thailand's deportation of 40 Uyghur refugees to China, citing severe human rights risks. The move, violating international law, draws criticism for threatening the refugees' safety and tarnishing Thailand's global standing. The WUC urges international intervention to hold Thailand accountable for this breach of rights.
- Country:
- Germany
The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has issued a strong condemnation of Thailand following the forcible return of 40 Uyghur refugees to China. The WUC stated in a release that the deported individuals now face serious risks of persecution and human rights violations under Chinese authority.
Romadon Panjor, a Thai lawmaker, reportedly shared a video illustrating a large vehicle transferring the detained Uyghurs from a Thai immigration center to an airport, before flying them back to China. When questioned, Thailand's Prime Minister failed to confirm the repatriation although the WUC called for accountability and criticized the UNHCR for inadequate protection of the Uyghurs.
The deportation contravenes international law, specifically breaching the principle of non-refoulement. The WUC highlighted prior instances of deported Uyghurs vanishing or suffering abuse under Chinese custody. International entities, including the United Nations and the European Union, are urged to apply diplomatic and legal pressure on Thailand over this contentious action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UN Uncovers Human Rights Violations by Former Bangladeshi Government
Bangladesh Human Rights Violations: A Grim Exposé
Saudi Arabia Maintains Alcohol Ban for 2034 World Cup Amid Human Rights Concerns
UN Report Exposes Systematic Human Rights Violations During Bangladesh’s 2023 Protests
Human Rights Watch urges Bangladesh's interim govt to uphold impartiality in law enforcement