Uyghur Repatriation Sparks International Human Rights Uproar

The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has issued a strong condemnation of Thailand following the forcible return of 40 Uyghur refugees to China. The WUC stated in a release that the deported individuals now face serious risks of persecution and human rights violations under Chinese authority.

Romadon Panjor, a Thai lawmaker, reportedly shared a video illustrating a large vehicle transferring the detained Uyghurs from a Thai immigration center to an airport, before flying them back to China. When questioned, Thailand's Prime Minister failed to confirm the repatriation although the WUC called for accountability and criticized the UNHCR for inadequate protection of the Uyghurs.

The deportation contravenes international law, specifically breaching the principle of non-refoulement. The WUC highlighted prior instances of deported Uyghurs vanishing or suffering abuse under Chinese custody. International entities, including the United Nations and the European Union, are urged to apply diplomatic and legal pressure on Thailand over this contentious action.

(With inputs from agencies.)