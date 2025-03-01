Left Menu

CTD Offers Reward for Information on Nowshera Seminary Attack Bomber

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department is offering a reward for information on the unidentified attacker involved in a suicide bombing at a seminary in Nowshera. The attack resulted in six fatalities, including Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani. Eighteen others were injured. Investigations continue as the suspect remains at large.

Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) announced a financial incentive for any information leading to the identification of a suicide bomber who targeted a seminary in the Nowshera district. The attack claimed six lives, among them Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, a prominent figure in the religious community.

The incident occurred when the bomber detonated explosives after the Friday prayer congregation, injuring 18 individuals. A first information report (FIR) was lodged by Maulana Abdulhaq Sani, Haqqani's son, who was also injured in the blast. This report was registered under anti-terrorism and murder charges, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

According to the FIR, as Sani and his father were exiting the seminary, an unknown assailant carried out the bombing, leading to significant casualties. Sani urged law enforcement to act promptly against the perpetrator, emphasizing the terror and loss inflicted by the attack. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities search for the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

