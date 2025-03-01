Left Menu

UAE's Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 Sets Sail for Gaza with Vital Aid During Ramadan

The Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 has departed from Dubai, carrying 5,820 tonnes of essential aid to Gaza as part of UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. This initiative during Ramadan underscores UAE's sustained humanitarian efforts in supporting Palestinians in dire need, with contributions from multiple charitable organizations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:32 IST
UAE's Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 Sets Sail for Gaza with Vital Aid During Ramadan
UAE sends 'Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7' to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Yesterday, the Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 embarked on a mission from Dubai's Hamriyah Port, destined for Al Arish, Egypt. This voyage is a crucial segment of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, targeting support for the embattled Palestinian people in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan.

Onboard are 5,820 tonnes of indispensable humanitarian supplies, ranging from food and medicine to medical equipment and shelter materials, aimed at mitigating the severe humanitarian crisis in the region. This effort is in line with directives from the UAE leadership, highlighting the nation's enduring humanitarian commitment.

A coalition of humanitarian organizations, including the Emirates Red Crescent and several charitable foundations, have pooled resources to facilitate this mission. This aid dispatch is part of a broader UAE-led initiative to deliver urgent relief to Palestinians, reinforcing the country's dedication to regional humanitarian causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025