UAE's Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 Sets Sail for Gaza with Vital Aid During Ramadan
The Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 has departed from Dubai, carrying 5,820 tonnes of essential aid to Gaza as part of UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. This initiative during Ramadan underscores UAE's sustained humanitarian efforts in supporting Palestinians in dire need, with contributions from multiple charitable organizations.
Yesterday, the Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7 embarked on a mission from Dubai's Hamriyah Port, destined for Al Arish, Egypt. This voyage is a crucial segment of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, targeting support for the embattled Palestinian people in Gaza during the holy month of Ramadan.
Onboard are 5,820 tonnes of indispensable humanitarian supplies, ranging from food and medicine to medical equipment and shelter materials, aimed at mitigating the severe humanitarian crisis in the region. This effort is in line with directives from the UAE leadership, highlighting the nation's enduring humanitarian commitment.
A coalition of humanitarian organizations, including the Emirates Red Crescent and several charitable foundations, have pooled resources to facilitate this mission. This aid dispatch is part of a broader UAE-led initiative to deliver urgent relief to Palestinians, reinforcing the country's dedication to regional humanitarian causes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
