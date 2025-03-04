Ashish Sinha Appointed as India's Ambassador to Estonia

Ashish Sinha, who currently holds the position of Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Estonia, the ministry announced on Thursday. Sinha is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer from the 2005 batch and is expected to undertake his new role imminently.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the appointment in a press release stating, "Ashish Sinha (IFS: 2005), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Estonia." It further mentioned that Sinha will assume the assignment soon.

India's diplomatic ties with Estonia have been amiable and longstanding, dating back to the recognition of the Republic of Estonia on September 9, 1991, followed by the establishment of diplomatic relations on December 2, the same year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Estonia's President Alar Karis during the AI Action Summit in Paris, where they discussed enhancing cooperation in trade, technology, and cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)