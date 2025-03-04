Left Menu

Ashish Sinha Appointed as India's Ambassador to Estonia

Ashish Sinha, currently a Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, has been named as India's new Ambassador to Estonia. An experienced Indian Foreign Service officer of the 2005 batch, Sinha is slated to assume his diplomatic duties shortly, strengthening Indo-Estonian relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 13:44 IST
Ashish Sinha Appointed as India's Ambassador to Estonia
Ashish Sinha, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (Image Credit: X/@ashishifs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ashish Sinha, who currently holds the position of Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to Estonia, the ministry announced on Thursday. Sinha is an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Officer from the 2005 batch and is expected to undertake his new role imminently.

The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed the appointment in a press release stating, "Ashish Sinha (IFS: 2005), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Estonia." It further mentioned that Sinha will assume the assignment soon.

India's diplomatic ties with Estonia have been amiable and longstanding, dating back to the recognition of the Republic of Estonia on September 9, 1991, followed by the establishment of diplomatic relations on December 2, the same year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Estonia's President Alar Karis during the AI Action Summit in Paris, where they discussed enhancing cooperation in trade, technology, and cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025