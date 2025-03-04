Aurat March Islamabad: Struggle for Protest Rights Amid Controversy

Aurat March Islamabad, the organizing body behind the annually held Women's Day rally in Pakistan's capital, has approached Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with a request. They seek his directive for the Islamabad administration to issue a Non-Objection Certificate (NOC) for their scheduled march on March 8, International Women's Day, as reported by Dawn.

The organizers, in an open letter on Instagram, expressed frustration over six years of denied requests for an NOC. This recurring denial, they claim, has often culminated in violent reactions from religious factions, police forces, and local authorities. International Women's Day serves as a pivotal platform for championing gender equality and combatting patriarchal constraints, they asserted.

In a related event, the Lahore chapter of Aurat March filed a contempt of court case against the Lahore Deputy Commissioner. Their grievance was the refusal of permission for their demonstration. Subsequent to legal intervention, as covered by Dawn, the Lahore High Court sanctioned the march with police protection for the February 12 event following local administrative consent.

Initiated in 2018 in Karachi, the Aurat March now takes place in various Pakistani cities, illuminating issues like gender inequality, violence against women, and human rights, especially on International Women's Day. Participants include women, transgender, and non-binary individuals bearing placards that underscore social challenges such as domestic violence and the educational gender gap.

Contention has shadowed the Aurat March mainly due to provocative slogans and placards that confront entrenched societal and religious doctrines. The advocacy for transgender rights during the march has intensified the debate, with some detractors claiming that the focus diverts from core women's issues, like poverty, education, and healthcare needs.

