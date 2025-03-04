India and Nepal Strengthen Rail Ties at Key Meetings

In a bid to bolster cross-border railway connectivity, India and Nepal held crucial meetings in New Delhi, focusing on ongoing projects like the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas and Jogbani-Biratnagar lines. The discussions, forming the crux of the 9th Project Steering Committee and Joint Working Group meetings, centered on enhancing cooperation and expediting pending sections of these lines.

Leading the Indian delegation was Rohit Rathish from the Ministry of External Affairs, alongside Pradeep Ojha of the Ministry of Railways. Meanwhile, Sushil Babu Dhakal, from Nepal's Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport, spearheaded the Nepali representation, underscoring the collaborative spirit between the two nations.

Participants reviewed key technical developments, including the Final Location Survey for the Raxaul-Kathmandu railway, with both sides expressing enthusiasm for increased technical cooperation. The meetings also provided a platform for knowledge exchange, as the Nepali delegation visited the Indian Railways Institute of Transport Management to explore training opportunities for their railway personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)