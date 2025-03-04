Left Menu

Trump Suspends Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Controversial Standoffs

The Trump administration's decision to halt military aid to Ukraine has sparked widespread international criticism. Despite this, Ukraine remains committed to US cooperation. The move comes after Trump's clash with President Zelenskyy, pausing aid until Ukraine establishes 'good-faith' peace negotiations. The halt raises concerns about strengthening Russia's position.

Updated: 04-03-2025 23:45 IST
Ukraine launches a missile (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukriane

The Trump administration's unexpected decision to suspend military aid to Ukraine has drawn sharp criticism from leaders worldwide, as Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Smyhal reassured continued cooperation with the United States, Al Jazeera reported.

French junior minister for Europe, Benjamin Haddad, openly questioned whether withholding arms from Ukraine truly promotes peace, suggesting it could inadvertently bolster Russia's aggression. The decision echoes differently in Europe, with British officials reaffirming their commitment to a peaceful resolution, while Hungary stands aligned with Trump's stance.

Tensions reached a boiling point following Trump's accusation that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy lacks interest in peace, leading to a heated exchange at the White House. This development has significant implications, potentially complicating Ukraine's defense against Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

