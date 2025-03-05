Trump Targets India's Tariffs in Congress Speech

In a sweeping address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump zeroed in on India's high import duties, among other international tariffs. He declared that starting April 2, the US will impose reciprocal taxes on nations that levy high tariffs on American products, specifically naming the European Union, China, Brazil, and Mexico.

Trump emphasized that the US has been at a disadvantage for decades, accusing multiple countries of imposing unfair tariffs, including a 100% tax on US-made automobiles by India. He argued that countries like China and South Korea impose much higher duties on US products than vice versa, detailing how South Korea's tariffs are four times higher despite US military support.

The President expressed dissatisfaction with the existing trade system, claiming it has cost the US significantly. Trump promised that the US administration has already made substantial progress in 43 days, a feat he suggests outpaces previous administrations. Additionally, Trump criticized former President Joe Biden, labeling him the worst in history, especially in terms of border control policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)