Left Menu

Trump Targets India's Tariffs in Congress Speech

US President Donald Trump criticized India's and other nations' tariffs in a Congress speech, announcing US reciprocal tariffs starting April 2. He claimed the US has been unfairly treated for years, vowed significant action, and criticized former President Joe Biden's border policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:47 IST
Trump Targets India's Tariffs in Congress Speech
US President Donald Trump (Image Credit/US Network Pool Via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a sweeping address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump zeroed in on India's high import duties, among other international tariffs. He declared that starting April 2, the US will impose reciprocal taxes on nations that levy high tariffs on American products, specifically naming the European Union, China, Brazil, and Mexico.

Trump emphasized that the US has been at a disadvantage for decades, accusing multiple countries of imposing unfair tariffs, including a 100% tax on US-made automobiles by India. He argued that countries like China and South Korea impose much higher duties on US products than vice versa, detailing how South Korea's tariffs are four times higher despite US military support.

The President expressed dissatisfaction with the existing trade system, claiming it has cost the US significantly. Trump promised that the US administration has already made substantial progress in 43 days, a feat he suggests outpaces previous administrations. Additionally, Trump criticized former President Joe Biden, labeling him the worst in history, especially in terms of border control policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025