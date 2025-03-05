Outcry Against Alleged Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan

Human rights organization Paank has strongly criticized what it describes as enforced disappearances during security operations in Balochistan. This condemnation follows the alleged abduction of over 35 people in Kalat, with two youths, Ibrar and Adnan Jamaldini, reported missing from Noshki on February 28, 2025.

According to Paank, the missing individuals from Kalat include Ashfaq Baloch, Muhammad Ishaq, and others whose names were detailed in the organization's post on X. Paank asserts these actions contravene international human rights laws, specifically the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which Pakistan has committed to uphold.

The statement demands immediate clarity from the Pakistani government regarding the fates of the disappeared. Paank insists on an independent investigation with transparent judicial proceedings to address these grave violations and hold the responsible parties accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)