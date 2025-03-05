Outcry Against Alleged Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan
Paank condemns alleged forced disappearances by Pakistani security forces in Balochistan, demanding government transparency. On February 28, two youths went missing from Noshki, followed by disappearances in Kalat. Paank calls for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and adherence to international human rights laws.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Human rights organization Paank has strongly criticized what it describes as enforced disappearances during security operations in Balochistan. This condemnation follows the alleged abduction of over 35 people in Kalat, with two youths, Ibrar and Adnan Jamaldini, reported missing from Noshki on February 28, 2025.
According to Paank, the missing individuals from Kalat include Ashfaq Baloch, Muhammad Ishaq, and others whose names were detailed in the organization's post on X. Paank asserts these actions contravene international human rights laws, specifically the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which Pakistan has committed to uphold.
The statement demands immediate clarity from the Pakistani government regarding the fates of the disappeared. Paank insists on an independent investigation with transparent judicial proceedings to address these grave violations and hold the responsible parties accountable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Crack Down in Manipur: Arrests and Seizures
Security Forces Successfully Thwart Terrorist Threat in Northwest Pakistan
Pakistan Security Forces Eliminate 30 Terrorists in Strategic South Waziristan Operation
Trump Admin Halts Funding to Palestinian Security Forces
Pakistan's Security Forces Neutralize Terror Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa