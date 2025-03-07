Left Menu

Australian Navy Monitors Chinese Task Force Near Perth

Three Australian warships and surveillance aircraft are closely tracking a Chinese naval task group near Australia, with concerns mounting over China's military intentions. Despite China's assurance of lawful operations, experts see this as a strategic display of power in international waters.

07-03-2025
Australian Navy Monitors Chinese Task Force Near Perth
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Navy has intensified its surveillance efforts, deploying three ships and surveillance aircraft to track a Chinese naval task group operating close to Australia's coastline since February. Reports from Radio Free Asia (RFA) suggest these measures have been in place since the task group's arrival.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, the Anzac-class frigates—HMAS Stuart, HMAS Warramunga, and HMAS Toowoomba—are monitoring the Chinese warships approximately 500 kilometers northwest of Perth. The Chinese fleet comprises the Jiangkai-class frigate Hengyang, Renhai-class cruiser Zunyi, and Fuchi-class replenishment vessel Weishanhu.

RFA reported that a live-fire drill was conducted by the Chinese ships on February 21 in the Tasman Sea, triggering reroutes of commercial flights. Though China claims its operations are consistent with international laws, analysts argue this deployment underscores China's intention to project military influence, signaling to Australia and the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

