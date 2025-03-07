India and US Work Together on Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Amid Legal Battles
India collaborates with the US to expedite Tahawwur Rana's extradition. Despite his legal plea in the US Supreme Court for a stay, Rana's appeal was denied. Accused in the 26/11 attacks, Rana fears for his safety if extradited due to his Pakistani origin and Muslim identity.
India is intensifying its efforts with the United States to finalize the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, as affirmed by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Addressing the media at the weekly briefing, Jaiswal highlighted former President Trump's supportive stance, emphasizing joint collaboration for Rana's extradition.
This announcement follows the US Supreme Court's rejection of Rana's plea to delay his extradition. The decision came shortly after Trump's extradition approval, during a joint conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, detailing opportunities for Rana's prosecution in India.
Justice Elena Kagan dismissed Rana's request for an emergency stay, despite his personal concerns regarding survival and potential torture if extradited. Rana, associated with the 2008 Mumbai attacks and linked to terrorist figures like David Headley, has raised human rights fears over his return to India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
