Left Menu

India and US Work Together on Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Amid Legal Battles

India collaborates with the US to expedite Tahawwur Rana's extradition. Despite his legal plea in the US Supreme Court for a stay, Rana's appeal was denied. Accused in the 26/11 attacks, Rana fears for his safety if extradited due to his Pakistani origin and Muslim identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:42 IST
India and US Work Together on Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Amid Legal Battles
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is intensifying its efforts with the United States to finalize the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, as affirmed by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Addressing the media at the weekly briefing, Jaiswal highlighted former President Trump's supportive stance, emphasizing joint collaboration for Rana's extradition.

This announcement follows the US Supreme Court's rejection of Rana's plea to delay his extradition. The decision came shortly after Trump's extradition approval, during a joint conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, detailing opportunities for Rana's prosecution in India.

Justice Elena Kagan dismissed Rana's request for an emergency stay, despite his personal concerns regarding survival and potential torture if extradited. Rana, associated with the 2008 Mumbai attacks and linked to terrorist figures like David Headley, has raised human rights fears over his return to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025