Criticism Surrounds Punjab's Bike Lane Initiative Amid Traffic Chaos

The Punjab government's bike lane initiative on Ferozepur Road in Pakistan is facing backlash for exacerbating traffic congestion and accidents. Critics blame faulty engineering decisions, such as using hard dividers, which have led to increased crashes and extended travel times. Authorities are now revisiting the project design.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:25 IST
Criticism Surrounds Punjab's Bike Lane Initiative Amid Traffic Chaos
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Punjab government's pilot bike lane project on Ferozepur Road has come under fire amidst claims that it has worsened traffic flow and increased accidents. Detractors argue that the installation of hard dividers has not only narrowed the road but also led to public discontent due to higher accident rates.

The project, branded as 'flawed' by motorists, has reportedly led to a 30% rise in road incidents, as per The Dawn's coverage. Business owners and commuters, such as Arshad Nawaz, have expressed concerns over the engineering decisions, particularly the use of bricks that have compounded traffic issues.

Commuters, including a medical student from Allama Iqbal Medical College, report frequent accidents linked to the bike lane project. According to The Dawn, traffic congestion has intensified, leading to significant detours. In response, LDA's Director General, Tahir Farooq, acknowledged the criticism and announced that a technical review is underway, with possible plans to replace current dividers with cat eyes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

