Nepal Celebrates Holi with Ancient Chir Tradition

Nepal's Holi festivities began with the ancient 'Chir' tradition at Basantapur Durbar Square, with bamboo poles symbolizing the festival's commencement. The Manandhars uphold this custom, hinting at its origins from the Malla period, signifying truth's triumph over falsehood and cultural harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:58 IST
Holi officially begins in Nepal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nepal's vibrant Holi celebrations kicked off with the traditional 'Chir' ceremony at Kathmandu's Basantapur Durbar Square, a renowned UNESCO World Heritage site. This sacred ritual involves the raising of a bamboo pole, known as 'Chir', which heralds the onset of the Holi festival in the nation.

The Manandhars, part of the Newa community, have maintained this symbolic act for centuries. Called the Dhaalasiko Manandhars, they've been entrusted with this duty since the time of King Gunakamadev, signifying the victory of truth over falsehood. The raising follows a celestial timing tradition dating back to the ancient Malla dynasty.

Despite a reduction in the number of poles since King Gyanendra's exit from the palace, the cultural essence of the event remains intact. The 'Chir', featuring a 32-foot bamboo adorned with cloth layers, echoes not only religious symbolism but also echoes a commitment to cultural unity and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

