Left Menu

IDF Escorts 800 Worshippers to Rabbi Ashi's Tomb Amid Border Tensions

For the first time, the IDF has facilitated the safe passage of 800 Orthodox worshippers to the tomb of Rabbi Ashi amid ongoing tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:07 IST
IDF Escorts 800 Worshippers to Rabbi Ashi's Tomb Amid Border Tensions
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 7 (ANI/TPS) – In a landmark event since the eruption of conflict in northern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have granted special access for civilians to visit a significant religious site, the tomb of Rabbi Ashi, part of which extends into Lebanese territory.

Early on Friday morning, approximately 800 Orthodox worshippers, including members of the Breslov Hasidim, were escorted by the military to the revered site. This organized visit, with the IDF providing secure passage, marks a stark contrast to recent weeks when hundreds attempted the pilgrimage independently.

Efforts by uncoordinated groups to reach the tomb previously resulted in altercations with authorities. Instances were reported where individuals even crossed into Lebanese territory, leading to detention by the IDF. The recent escorted visit aims to mitigate such incidents and ensure both safety and religious observance amid ongoing tensions. (ANI/TPS)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025