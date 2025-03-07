IDF Escorts 800 Worshippers to Rabbi Ashi's Tomb Amid Border Tensions

Tel Aviv, Israel, March 7 (ANI/TPS) – In a landmark event since the eruption of conflict in northern Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have granted special access for civilians to visit a significant religious site, the tomb of Rabbi Ashi, part of which extends into Lebanese territory.

Early on Friday morning, approximately 800 Orthodox worshippers, including members of the Breslov Hasidim, were escorted by the military to the revered site. This organized visit, with the IDF providing secure passage, marks a stark contrast to recent weeks when hundreds attempted the pilgrimage independently.

Efforts by uncoordinated groups to reach the tomb previously resulted in altercations with authorities. Instances were reported where individuals even crossed into Lebanese territory, leading to detention by the IDF. The recent escorted visit aims to mitigate such incidents and ensure both safety and religious observance amid ongoing tensions. (ANI/TPS)

(With inputs from agencies.)