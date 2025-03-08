Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Educating Girls in Tharparkar's Arid Lands

In Sindh's Tharparkar district, girls face educational obstacles due to limited schools and cultural restraints. Despite dreams of better careers, many like Joyita Kumari travel miles to boys' schools. Cultural norms, financial issues, and household duties hinder girls' education, with local officials advocating for more resources.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In the Tharparkar district of Sindh, girls confront major hurdles in accessing education, often leading them to abandon their ambitions, revealed The News International. This district, home to 1.8 million, struggles with scarce educational facilities, primarily clustered in urban centers.

The lack of girls' schools has forced many, including Joyita Kumari, a seventh-grader, to attend a boys' school kilometers away in Malanhore Vena. Despite her enthusiasm for learning, Joyita's path to becoming a teacher, doctor, or engineer remains uncertain, hindered by societal and logistical issues common in Thar.

Cultural pressures, financial limitations, and household responsibilities frequently deter girls from schooling. Minbhi, a local girl, shares her daily routine of collecting firewood, tending livestock, and assisting her mother in sustaining the family, leaving no room for education.

The district's female literacy rate is alarmingly low at 23 percent, as reported by The News International. District Officer for Secondary Education, Shamsuddin, underscores the urgent need for additional educational institutions and support for girls. The community believes that access to education, water, and healthcare could drastically improve lives and alleviate poverty.

